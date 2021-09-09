Niehaus, ANC in tussle over ruling party's non-payment of salaries and threat of court action

Johannesburg: The ANC has slammed spokesperson of the now-disbanded Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) Carl Niehaus over what it described as “opportunistic” and “anti-ANC behaviour”. In a statement issued on Thursday, the ruling party said it would be taking appropriate action against Niehaus for his latest conduct.

The ANC’s angst comes after Niehaus issued a media statement on Wednesday announcing how he intended to formally lay criminal charges of “theft, fraud, corruption, and various statutory crimes” against the national office-bearers (NOB's) of the party, at the Johannesburg Central Police Station. Niehaus stated that he was representing a few of the aggrieved ANC employees, who he said had lost patience with the recurring non-payment of salaries and the “general abuse of ANC staff” due to alleged criminal conduct by senior ANC figures. “The ANC noted with dismay the ongoing divisive, opportunistic and anti-ANC behaviour by Niehaus,” said national spokesperson Pule Mabe.

Mabe said the latest was Niehaus’s personal statement purported to be made on behalf of ANC staff. “The ANC has interacted with staff representatives and have unequivocally confirmed that Niehaus does not represent them, nor does he have the mandate to act on their behalf. His desperate lust for publicity and his latest withdrawal of the said fraudulent statement does not augur well with Niehaus’s self-claimed credentials as a decorated freedom fighter,” he said. Mabe further highlighted: “We find the behaviour of Niehaus, who appears more on public and social media platforms to be divisive, opportunistic and devoid of revolutionary discipline. Coincidentally, Niehaus has elected to apply the tactics of one desperate opposition party lacking a clear programme for the upcoming local government elections and pinning their hopes on a liquidated ANC.”

There are reports that the staff members are planning to take the ANC to court over the salary woes and non-payment of UIF to the staff. However, ANC staff representative Mvusi Mdala told IOL he was not aware of that plan. “I don’t know anything about taking the party to court. Please call around 12 noon on Friday,” said Mdala.