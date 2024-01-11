Nkandla fire pool remarks drown out ANC 112th anniversary celebrations in Mpumalanga

South Africans on social media have expressed their mixed emotions about the scandal, saying the ANC was not a party to trust at all costs, following the damning revelation. This, to many of them, gave the impression that the ANC was also protecting President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Phala Phala matter. This also resulted in a fallout between ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and Mbalula.

Mbalula addressed the party members in Mjindi, Mpumalanga, as part of the build-up activities for the ANC 112th celebrations this coming weekend. The ANC is currently in the province to celebrate its birthday and also campaign for the 2024 general elections. Everyone knows that telling lies is serious business, but netizens are here for stirring the fire pool fiasco.

Now viral videos of Mbalula admitting to the attracted backlash and criticism have surfaced, with others saying he is not to be trusted with secrets. X user @matumba_anthony said Mbalula confessed that the ANC lied in Parliament and the clever blacks who lashed out on the EFF were not to be found. "Where are the clever blacks who were busy saying EFF members do not have manners. History is cleaning the name of EFF. I'm giving it to EFF," read the post.

Fikile Mbalula confessed that the ANC lied in Parliament and they used their powers to assault EFF parliamentarians for rejecting the lies. Where are clever blacks who were busy saying EFF members do not have manners. History is cleaning the name of EFF. I'm giving my vote to EFF pic.twitter.com/1mGOHU67Ub — Matumba Anthony (@matumba_anthony) January 8, 2024 While @Mightijamie posted: "If the ANC loses the election in 2024, part of that blame goes to Fikile Mbalula." If the ANC loses the election in 2024 part of that blame goes to Fikile Mbalula. pic.twitter.com/G3K4YLFSUw — Africa Research Desk (@MightiJamie) January 7, 2024 @Shikwambanaman1 wrote that the January 8 statement should be given to Mbalula to reveal all the secrets in the party. The January 8 statement of the ANC must be given to Fikile Mbalula, He must deliver that statement this man must be given every platform he must finish what is left of the ANC😂😂😂✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/sQdchPsKKU — Shikwambanamandla (@Shikwambanaman1) January 7, 2024 "The January 8 statement must be given to Fikile Mbalula, he must deliver that statement, this man must be given every platform, he must finish what is left of the ANC," said the tweet.

Meanwhile, others called him Mampara of the year. @CameronPetersSA said: "Breaking: Mbalula is already Mampara of the Year! ... a mere 8 days into 2024, Mbaks has won the title by a longshot." Meanwhile, ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile said officials will meet to address the tension between Mantashe and Mbalula on Thursday evening.