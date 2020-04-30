No campus-based academic activity at tertiary institutions, confirms Blade Nzimande

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has made it unequivocally clear that it is his aim to save the academic year, but not at the expense of lives. It's for this very reason that he announced on Thursday that South Africa's students will not be returning to campus.

Nzimande said that his department would be implementing a risk-adjusted programme, and decided not to resume with campus-based academic activity, including all universities and TVET colleges. "The only exception will be controlled return of mainly medical students who will return under strict conditions," he added.

The risks of returning to normal campus are simply too great and cannot function successfully, he claimed. "To be specific, our formal institution are made up of 2.5m students. Universities do not operate in a vacuum," Nzimande claimed.

With the endorsement of the command council, it was decided that the current period from May 1 until SA moves into lower levels, tertiary institutions will use the period to put critical interventions in place.

These include: