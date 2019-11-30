No load shedding expected on Saturday, says Eskom









JOHANNESBURG - Although the power system remains constrained and vulnerable, no load shedding is expected on Saturday, state-owned power utility Eskom said. "The system remains constrained and vulnerable, with generating plant performing at very low levels of reliability. With unplanned breakdowns at 8650MW as at 7am, the probability of load shedding remains, but will only be implemented if absolutely necessary. We continue to replenish diesel for our open cycle gas turbines and to increase water levels at the pumped storage schemes over the weekend," Eskom said in a statement. The Emergency Response Command Centre (ERCC) continued to monitor the system closely. Eskom reminded customers that any unexpected shift, such as additional unplanned breakdowns, could result in load shedding at short notice. A concerted collective effort to reduce demand could help to avoid or lessen the level of load shedding. And as such, customers were urged to assist by helping to reduce demand by using electricity sparingly. - Set air-conditioners’ average temperature at 23ºC.

- Switch off geysers over peak periods.

- Use the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time.

- Set swimming pool pump cycles to run twice a day, three hours at a time for optimal energy use.

- At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch. Avoid stand-by or sleep mode.

Customers were advised to check their load shedding schedules on the Eskom or municipal websites.

"We remind customers that load shedding is conducted rotationally as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout," Eskom said.