No load shedding is expected on Sunday, but the power system remains constrained and vulnerable, Eskom said.

Johannesburg - No load shedding is expected on Sunday, but the power system remains constrained and vulnerable, Eskom said. "The system remains constrained and vulnerable, with generating plant performing at very low levels of reliability. With unplanned breakdowns at 9550MW as at [8am], the probability of load shedding remains, but will only be implemented if absolutely necessary," the state-owned power utility said in a statement.

"We continue to replenish diesel for our open cycle gas turbines and to increase water levels at the pumped storage schemes over the weekend."

The Emergency Response Command Centre (ERCC) continued to monitor the system closely. Eskom reminded customers that any unexpected shift, such as additional unplanned breakdowns, could result in load shedding at short notice.

A concerted collective effort to reduce demand could help to avoid or lessen the level of load shedding. And as such, customers were urged to assist by helping to reduce demand by using electricity sparingly, Eskom said.