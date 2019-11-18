File picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Eskom has confirmed that the probability of loadshedding is low for today and the rest of the week despite the system remaining constrained and vulnerable. However, the power utility warned that it would need to loadshed at short notice if there is a significant shift on the system.

"Any unexpected shift, such as additional unplanned breakdowns or the unavailability of diesel for open cycle gas turbines or low water levels at the pumped storage schemes, could result in loadshedding at short notice," said the power utility in a statement.

Eskom has once again urged customers to use electricity sparingly by setting air-conditioners’ average temperature at 23ºC, switching off geysers over peak periods, use the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time and turning off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch. Eskom advises customers to avoid stand-by or sleep mode.

The Emergency Response Command Centre (ERCC) continues to monitor the system closely.