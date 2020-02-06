Johannesburg - Forensic pathologist Dr Steve Naidoo has expressed concern that there was no medical officer assigned at the scene of anti-apartheid activist Dr Neil Aggett's death at John Vorster Square police station 38 years ago.
Naidoo was giving expert testimony on Wednesday at the reopened inquest into the death of Aggett, who was found hanging in his cell at the station in 1982 after days of torture, with the previous inquest finding no foul play.
Naidoo said the failure of a pathologist to attend to the death scene was but one of a number of shortcomings in the examination and analysis of Aggett’s death by the apartheid state.