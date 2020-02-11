Johannesburg - Mbali Ntuli, one of the contenders for the position of national leader of the DA, says under her stewardship the party will not be soft on President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ruling party.
In an interview with Independent Media in Durban on Monday, Ntuli said there was no need for the official opposition to treat Ramaphosa and his party “with kid gloves”.
The approach Ntuli is advocating against Ramaphosa is quite distinct from the one the party adopted after Mmusi Maimane’s resignation in October last year. Speculation was rife that he was pushed out for adopting a tougher stance against Ramaphosa, who is favoured by some in the DA as a pro-business leader.
Maimane was responsible for unearthing the R500000 Bosasa donation to the CR17 fund, and the revelation led to the exposure of the fund’s other donors, some of whom are said to be DA donors too. As a sign of sympathy to Ramaphosa, former DA leader Tony Leon had said: “It was a big mistake (for the DA) to accept Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report that Cyril Ramaphosa misled Parliament (over the Bosasa donation).”
Furthermore, as an indication that the DA was softening its stance on Ramaphosa, in November DA interim leader John Steenhuisen reportedly said he would co-operate with the ANC if their interests converged.