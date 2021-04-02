No pay increases for Cyril Ramaphosa’s R165m executive
Members of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s executive, premiers, MECs, MPs, MPLs, judges, magistrates and traditional leaders are paid almost R12 billion a year from the public purse.
The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers, which is based in the Presidency, has indicated that politicians, judges and traditional leaders should not receive salary increases mainly due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
”The commission has considered the fiscal condition of the country demonstrated in the previous financial years (2018/2019 and 2019/2020), the state's wage bill and the impact of public office-bearers' salary increment on the fiscus and general economic status of the country which has been negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, affordability of the fiscus, relevant legislation and all other factors,” the commission said.
It stated it wanted all public office-bearers not to receive pay hikes.
Ramaphosa’s 75-member executive costs taxpayers over R165 million while MPs and MPLs get nearly R1.1bn. Judges are paid R466m and judges and magistrates are paid around R2.2bn.
The country’s recognised traditional leaders get over R1.1bn. Nearly 100 000 municipal councillors are paid R7bn.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has indicated to the commission that between 2006 and 2012, the government appointed about 190 000 employees, which led to a significant increase of government wages.
For its 0% recommendation for politicians, judges and traditional leaders, the commission cited various economic factors, including fiscal affordability, historic inflation, future inflation forecasts, wage settlement data, its prior recommendations, Ramaphosa's determinations for the 2019/20 financial year and the devastating impact of the Covid-19 on the economy.
