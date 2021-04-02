No pay increases for Cyril Ramaphosa’s R165m executive

Members of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s executive, premiers, MECs, MPs, MPLs, judges, magistrates and traditional leaders are paid almost R12 billion a year from the public purse.

The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers, which is based in the Presidency, has indicated that politicians, judges and traditional leaders should not receive salary increases mainly due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

”The commission has considered the fiscal condition of the country demonstrated in the previous financial years (2018/2019 and 2019/2020), the state's wage bill and the impact of public office-bearers' salary increment on the fiscus and general economic status of the country which has been negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, affordability of the fiscus, relevant legislation and all other factors,” the commission said.

It stated it wanted all public office-bearers not to receive pay hikes.

Ramaphosa’s 75-member executive costs taxpayers over R165 million while MPs and MPLs get nearly R1.1bn. Judges are paid R466m and judges and magistrates are paid around R2.2bn.