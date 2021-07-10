No troops to be deployed in KZN, says minister

Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has shot down suggestions that soldiers would be sent to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to deal with the spread of violence after protests swept across the province. Mapisa-Nqakula said on Saturday the police were busy with plans to reinforce security and contain the violent protests.

The province has been affected by a spate of violent protests in the last few days and affected the N3 and N2 highways leading to the torching of a number of trucks. Mapisa-Nqakula said her counterpart in the police, Bheki Cele, was dealing with the matter. She said they condemned the violence in KZN.

“To go on the rampage and behave in the way that people are behaving is unacceptable,” said Mapisa-Nqakula. “The law enforcement agencies, yes correct the police, all of this should be the work of law enforcement agencies, the police. The SANDF has not deployed to KwaZulu-Natal, that is not the responsibility of the SANDF,” said Mapisa-Nqakula. President Cyril Ramaphosa has also condemned the violence and called for law enforcement agencies to act against those behind the protests.