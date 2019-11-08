Nomgcobo Jiba gives up fight to get her job back









Axed NPA official Advocate Nomgcobo. File picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA). Parliament - Former deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba has written to Parliament stating that she no longer seeks to be reinstated as second in charge at the NPA. National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise said in a statement on Friday that Jiba had written to Parliament and stated her decision not seek restoration to her position. She said her reasons were personal. "The reasons for this decision are personal, Advocate Jiba states in her letter, sent on 7 November. Advocate Jiba also expressed her appreciation for how Parliament approached the matter from the beginning to date," said Modise.



"The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services and the Select Committee on Security and Justice will, upon conclusion of its consideration of the matter, report to the House, taking Advocate Jiba’s letter into consideration." Jiba and former NPA official Lawrence Mrwebi were fired earlier this year following an inquiry that recommended their removal. The inquiry was headed by retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro. The justice was appointed by the president to head up the inquiry which investigated Mwrebi and Jiba's fitness to hold office.

Mokgoro's report was scathing on Jiba and Mrwebi's behaviour as prosecutors and recommended that the two be fired and be struck off the roll of advocates.

Jiba had served as deputy national director of public prosecutions while Mrwebi was the special director of public prosecutions. They had been on suspension since October last year when Ramaphosa appointed the inquiry citing grave concerns about court judgements against the two which involved their conduct on various legal matters.

Mokgoro's report found that Jiba had compromised the independence of the NPA when she decided to charge former KZN Hawks head Johan Booysen. Jiba and Mrwebi had also failed to exercise discretion when they decided to drop corruption charges against former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

It also found that Jiba had been dishonest when she gave contradicting explanations to Ramaphosa in her representations last year and the explanation she gave the inquiry.



Jiba had fought hard to block NPA head Shamila Batohi from appointing her replacement. Last month she lost a court bid which sought to overturn Ramaphosa's decision to fire her.

She had also lost an attempt to stop Parliament from going ahead on deciding on Ramaphosa's decision