Parliament - Former deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba has written to Parliament stating that she no longer seeks to be reinstated as second in charge at the NPA.
National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise said in a statement on Friday that Jiba had written to Parliament and stated her decision not seek restoration to her position. She said her reasons were personal.
"The reasons for this decision are personal, Advocate Jiba states in her letter, sent on 7 November. Advocate Jiba also expressed her appreciation for how Parliament approached the matter from the beginning to date," said Modise.
"The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services and the Select Committee on Security and Justice will, upon conclusion of its consideration of the matter, report to the House, taking Advocate Jiba’s letter into consideration."
Jiba and former NPA official Lawrence Mrwebi were fired earlier this year following an inquiry that recommended their removal.
The inquiry was headed by retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro. The justice was appointed by the president to head up the inquiry which investigated Mwrebi and Jiba's fitness to hold office.