Axed NPA official Advocate Nomgcobo at the Mokgoro inquiry. File picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA).

Parliament - Former deputy director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba will continue her legal battles to be reinstated, this time taking on MPs in the high court in Cape Town on Wednesday. Parliament's justice portfolio committee was meant to discuss written presentations received from Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi, as to why they should not be removed from their respective positions as deputy director of national prosecutions and special director of prosecutions on Tuesday.

But parliamentary legal adviser Siviwe Njikela told MPs Jiba had launched an urgent court application to interdict Parliament from continuing with its process to determine whether she should be restored to office or not.

"We were served with an application yesterday afternoon...which seeks to interdict this process pending the finalisation of her review application against the president and the Mokgoro commission," said Njikela.

The legislature's legal team was set to file an affidavit in the high court in Cape Town on Tuesday notifying the court of its intention to oppose Jiba's application.

MPs agreed to halt the process pending the outcome of Wednesday's urgent application.

Jiba and Mrwebi were fired by Ramaphosa in April on the basis of the Mokgoro Inquiry report which found that they were not fit for office and had compromised the integrity of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

African News Agency (ANA)