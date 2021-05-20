Norma Mngoma says she warned her husband Malusi Gigaba about covering up the truth

Johannesburg - The estranged wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, Norma Mngoma, said she told her husband to be truthful at the Zondo Commission instead of trying to cover up evidence.

Mngoma returned to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Thursday afternoon after submitting a corrected affidavit. She claimed her original affidavit contained evidence that was not submitted by her but rather by the evidence leaders of the Commission.

Mngoma is currently giving evidence related to Gigaba's dealings and movements related to the Gupta family while he held two ministerial positions.

She told the Commission that Gigaba's submission that her evidence could not be trusted because she was a "bitter wife" was far from the truth.

Instead, she told the Commission that when she informed Gigaba that she wanted a divorce in early 2020. He refused saying that they would lose spousal privileges at the Zondo Commission.

She said while he prepared for his own testimony at the Commission, he brought in an IT specialist to their home to wipe out incriminating evidence from all their electronic gadgets.

When Mngoma refused, she said the Hawks arrived at her home and confiscated her cellphones, laptop and iPad.

She said she fought their request but after seeing her crying son, she gave in to their request and handed over all the gadgets.

Mngoma said she was also denied access to a lawyer during this incident.

She said that it was about two weeks later, after her arrest by the Hawks, that her gadgets were returned.

Upon retrieving her electronics, she told the Commission that evidence related to the Guptas were removed from her gadgets. This included pictures of the car the Guptas allegedly bought them, evidence of their numerous family trips to Dubai that was allegedly paid for by the Guptas and pictures from the infamous Gupta wedding at Sun City, which the Gigabas attended.

The inquiry continues.

Political Bureau