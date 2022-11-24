North West cabinet reshuffle ‘purely’ political, creating space for ANC leaders, says DA

Rustenburg - The North West cabinet reshuffle is purely political and without any merits, opposition parties said. The Democratic Alliance and ActionSA said the reshuffle was to make way for ANC leaders.

"This reshuffle’s intention is purely to create space for the newly-elected ANC party leadership to lucrative positions in government," DA spokesperson on the Office of the Premier, Freddy Sonakile, said. ActionSA chairperson in North West, Kgosi Kwena Mangope, said the reshuffle has nothing to do with the provision of better service. "This is in line with the age-old ANC tradition of using political appointments to keep political power and alliances going within the party. These considerations have nothing to do with the provision of better services to the people of the North West," ActionSA provincial chairperson Kgosi Kwena Mangope said in a statement.

He said Premier Bushy Maape would have used his cabinet reshuffle to remove Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari, under whose leadership the controversial donkey-cart tender was issued. Maape appointed ANC North West provincial chairperson Nono Maloyi as the member of the executive council (MEC) responsible for cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs. Maloyi took over from Lenah Miga.

Deputy Speaker, Viola Motsumi, was appointed MEC for education, replacing Mmaphefo Matsemela. Motsumi was elected as the deputy provincial secretary at the ANC North West provincial elective conference in August. Keneetswe Mosenogi and Virginia Tlhapi swapped portfolios. Mosenogi moved to the department of arts, culture, sports and recreation, previously headed by Tlhapi, and she was moved to the department of economic development, environment, conservation and tourism, previously led by Mosenogi.

"These changes are aimed at strengthening the work of the government in expediting service delivery and addressing a number of challenges confronting the province. Since assuming office, the provincial government has been stable, and where there have been challenges, there have been appropriate actions to respond to such matters," Maape said in a statement. Sonakile said the DA was concerned by the move of Mosenogi from the department of economic development, conservation and tourism to arts and culture. "MEC Mosenogi should have been sent packing as there is nothing notable in her performance during her previous deployment.

"However, we do welcome the announcement of deputy speaker Viola Motsumi as the new MEC of education effective from December. We believe her deployment will bring the much-needed energy and vigour to improve education in this province." Sonakile said they would monitor the deployment of Maloyi to the cooperative governance and human settlements department. "Maloyi has been at the helm of this department before, and he still has to answer for some of the incomplete housing projects emanating from his term, including the infamous Mahikeng Unit 3 flats.