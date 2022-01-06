North West government to spend R30m to help flood victims

Johannesburg - The North West government is hoping to spend more than R30 million to assist families whose houses were ravaged by floods in various parts of the province. Some of these victims had their property completely destroyed, while others had to be accommodated at various community halls. Affected areas are in villages around Hammanskraal in the Moretele Local Municipality, Monakato village outside Rustenburg and Bloemhof, which is situated near the Vaal River.

While the MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Lena Miga is in talks with the national government to access the national disaster fund to assist the flood victims, one Good Samaritan in the North West had already started building a house for one of the victims. One of them was Hans Kgwadi 63, who received a fully furnished house after the floods destroyed everything he had. Kgwadi was pleased to receive a house built for him by businessman George Gabuza which he said would ease his deteriorating health. He lives with his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.

The father of four, who is also a pensioner, could not contain his happiness when entering his new house. “I’m happy that I will be moving into a new furnished house. I want to thank all those who made this possible and thank the municipality for its assistance during this difficult time. I also want to thank the government for restoring our dignity,” Kgwadi said. MEC Miga was equally happy and grateful to Gabuza. She called on other developers doing business with the government to extend a hand to the needy in areas where they work.

Miga said that the government alone could not win the battle against poverty and unemployment. “What Mr George Gabuza of Gabzas Construction and Transport Company did, is an act of kindness and love for fellow mankind. We pride ourselves with such individuals who open their hearts and assist the government in restoring the dignity of our people. We are aware of your philanthropic acts and we are thankful as a government to have people like you in our society,” Miga said. She, however, said her department had already done its assessment and was in the process of applying for Human Settlements disaster fund from the national department.

The MEC said emergency services had already been sent to affected areas in different municipalities, working with the Department of Social Development and other government entities. “Government responded to the call, after the disaster was reported. We have now made sure that we take stock of requirements to restore the dignity of our people. And we are in the process of making sure that officials are hard at work in offering assistance to the affected families. We are in contact with the national department as we are applying for a Human Settlements Disaster Fund which, according to our audit, amounts to over R30 million,” she said. [email protected]