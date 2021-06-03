Northern Cape sees more than 300 positive Covid-19 cases

Cape Town - The Northern Cape has recorded an additional 357 positive Covid-19 cases, resulting in a total of 8 419 active cases.

This brings the total of recorded cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 51 396.

Provincial health spokesperson Lulu Mxekezo said the Frances Baard Municipality with 167 cases, had the highest number of new infections. The ZF Mgcawu municipality had an additional 85 cases, the Pixley ka Seme municipality had 49 cases, while the JT Gaetsewe municipality stood at 48 cases. The Namakwa municipality has eight additional cases.

Mxekezo said there were seven newly recorded Covid-19 related deaths. The province's total cumulative deaths has now increased to 1 126.

Premier Zamani Saul said 23 038 registrations for vaccinations of those in the 60 plus age group have been recorded. Eight-hundred people receive vaccinations on a daily basis, but they’re were hoping to push reach a target of 118 000.

“Over the past few weeks, we have also greatly improved our testing capacity and in the last seven days we have tested over 12 000 people for Covid-19 in the province. This is an 8% increase compared to 11 000 in the previous week. This includes 2 668 close contacts of infected people who were newly listed for monitoring and testing,” Saul said.

He encouraged the public to get vaccinated: “By getting vaccinated you are protecting yourself and those around you. People who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 must keep taking precautions such as wearing a mask, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces and washing or sanitising your hands often.”

Political Bureau