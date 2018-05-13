Johannesburg - Former Congress of the People (Cope) member and premier of the Eastern Cape Nosimo Balindlela has decided to dump the DA to re-join the ANC.



DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga said the party respected Balindlela’s decision, but they party believes her decision is misguided as the ANC is corrupt.

“This is misguided as ANC corruption and maladministration have robbed the poor of billions. We thank her for her participation in the DA’s efforts to build an alternative government in the Eastern Cape and for her kind words of how she has enjoyed her time with us,” he said.

Balindlela, who has been seen by some as a political chameleon, served as the premier of the Eastern Cape from 2004 until 2008 when she resigned from the position following pressure from the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

After her resignation, she remained as a ANC Eastern Cape Provincial Executive Committee member. She left the ANC and later joined Cope in 2008.

She also decided to leave Cope and join the DA in 2012 and was sworn in as a DA Member of Parliament. She later transferred to the Eastern Cape provincial legislature.

