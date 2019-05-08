The secretary of the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal, Mdumiseni Ntuli, has said that not voting in Wednesday's general election would be tantamount to the betrayal of "martyrs" who fought for the freedom of the country. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban – The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday night urged citizens to take advantage of the remaining hours to cast their ballots in the country’s general election. Not voting was akin to betraying those who had fought for the democracy of South Africa, said provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli.

“Failure to exercise your democratic right to vote - while it is a choice in the constitution - is tantamount to the betrayal of all the martyrs who put aside their own personal interests and were murdered, maimed, tortured and persecuted in various other ways - just for demanding the right of all citizens to exercise their vote,” he said.

The right to vote was a “coveted prize” that allowed citizens to determine the destiny of the country, said Ntuli.

“This right cannot be easily forfeited for it was attained through supreme sacrifice and in difficult and painful circumstances.”

“By voting, citizens are putting [their] shoulders to the wheel and joining millions of South Africans who are committed and working hard to help the country to realise its immense socio-economic potential.

“Once again, the ANC is pleading with all the people of KwaZulu-Natal and South Africans at large not to get left behind, but rather join hands with the ANC and move the country forward,” said Ntuli.

KwaZulu-Natal has 5 521 951 registered voters and in keeping with the national trend, the majority are female.

Also in line with the national trend, the lowest number of registered voters are in the 18 to 19-year-old category.

Polls are set to close at 9pm.

African News Agency (ANA)