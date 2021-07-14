NotInMyName calls on South Africans to defend businesses, stop looting and violence

Pretoria – Civil rights movement #NotInMyName has joined taxi associations in Mamelodi, Tshwane, to defend the Denlyn shopping mall against looting and vandalism “planned by rogue elements”. “We want to warn those who are planning or intending to loot Denlyn that they will find us waiting and ready to defend the mall. Today we choose to protect and rebuild our townships. Today we stand as neighbours and South African citizens and get to work,” said #NotInMyName secretary general Themba Masango.

“We have the opportunity to show our children that courage can rise from the ashes. Today we say, Not in my name.” The civil rights movement, led by its president Siyabulela Jentile, appealed to South African communities to join in the growing trend of protecting shopping malls across the country. “We call on all forward-thinking South Africans to join us as we embark on cleaning our malls, spazas and businesses to get back on their feet. We want to call on all our members and supporters to protect our businesses and malls against the looting in their areas as the #NotInMyName leadership is currently doing in Denlyn shopping mall with other progressive forces,” said Masango.

Earlier, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Tshwane directed all taxi associations in the region to “go out in full force” to protect all shopping malls in the city against the widespread looting and vandalism that has left a trail of destruction. Tshwane Santaco chairperson Abner Tsebe said the taxi industry should move “immediately” to support the work being done by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and some communities that are now protecting businesses against large-scale looting. “The taxi industry in Tshwane has taken this position in anticipation of the events in Johannesburg spiralling to Tshwane. The leadership of the industry strongly warns those with intentions to loot to desist from any attempts as they will find the industry waiting,” said Tsebe.

“This vandalism will not only destroy jobs but will consequently affect taxi industry business. It is therefore in our interests to stand against this form of outrageous thuggery.” Tsebe said the taxi industry’s activism does not seek to take over the duties of the SAPS. Shopping malls in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have been extensively looted and vandalised in the ongoing wave of unrest that started in KwaZulu-Natal after former president Jacob Zuma was incarcerated.