NPA confirms restraint order against Vincent Smith

Johannesburg: The NPA Investigating Directorate’s (ID) R46 million restraint order against former parliamentarian and ANC member Vincent Smith has been confirmed. Earlier today, the High Court of South Africa Gauteng Local Division, Johannesburg, confirmed the restraint order against the assets of Smith, his wholly-owned company Euro Blitz 48 (Pty) Ltd and his family trust.

This was the first time Smith appeared in court amid the separation of trial between him and former BOSASA chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi. Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said today's court ruling confirms the interim restraint order handed down in February 2021. Seboka said the order granted to the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), under Section 26 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA), extends not only to Smith’s property and that of his family trust and his company Euro Blitz 48, but also to a certain property of his daughter Brumilda Smith and the property of any other person or entity that received an affected gift under Section 12 of POCA.

“Smith and the other named parties are prohibited from dealing with and/or disposing of the restrained property while the restraint order is in place. The court-appointed curator from PWC will continue exercising control of the assets, pending the outcome of criminal proceedings instituted against Smith and Euro Blitz 48,” Seboka said. She said the asset forfeiture application stems from the criminal case enrolled by the ID on October 1, 2020, where Smith, Euro Blitz 48, and their co-accused Angelo Agrizzi, appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court, on fraud and corruption charges, based on allegations of gratification – to the approximate value of R800 000 – accepted by Smith and Euro Blitz, from Agrizzi and/or BOSASA. “Smith served and chaired on the Parliamentary portfolio committee that had oversight of the Department of Correctional Services, while BOSASA was under scrutiny for winning contracts worth more than R1 billion from the department, amid allegations that the contracts were corruptly awarded.