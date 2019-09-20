Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The NPA refused to prosecute anyone for the alleged poisoning of former President Jacob Zuma five years ago. Business Day reported on Friday that KwaZulu-Natal acting NPA head Elaine Zungu had written to the Hawks that there was no evidence to go ahead with the prosecution.

First lady Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma was accused of the alleged poisoning and this led to her being removed from Nkandla.

The NPA decision had put paid to the five-year long investigation into the case.

Zuma appeared in the Zondo Commission of Inquiry where he said foreign intelligence agencies and local intelligence units had been plotting against him for the last three decades.

The former president is due to return to the commission later this year.

This followed agreement between the commission and Zuma’s lawyers that he should finish his evidence.

Political Bureau