Nzimande cautions students ahead of phased opening of tertiary institutions

Johannesburg - Education Minister Blade Nzimande has cautioned that the controlled return of students to university campuses should be strictly followed to reduce traffic and allow for social distancing.

Nzimande was briefing the media on Tuesday on his department's readiness with regards to level 3 lockdown restrictions.

Under level 3, 33% of students were allowed to return to university campuses. The minister had said this must be done with caution and those students who can work from home should do so. But universities were given the discretion to decide which other groups of students can return.

The minister said the following group of students could return to university campuses;

* All groups that have already returned during alert level 4.

* Students in the final year of their programmes, who are on a path to graduating in 2020 may return.

* Final year students who require access to laboratories, technical equipment, data, connectivity and access to residence and private accommodation should return.

* Students in all years of study that require clinical training in their programmes (provided that the clinical training platforms have sufficient space and can accommodate them while adhering to the safety protocols).

* Post Graduate students who require laboratory equipment and other technical equipment to undertake their studies.

For TVET colleges schedules or re-opening are as follows;

NATED Trimester (ENGINEERING) students

N6 & N3: 10 June

N5 & N2: 15 June

N4 & N1: 22 June

NATED Semester (BUSINESS STUDIES) students

N6: 25 June

N5: 29 June

N4: 06 July

NC(V) STUDENTS

Level 4: 13 July

Level 3: 20 July

Level 2: 27 July

The schedule for community education and training centres was as follows;

25 May 2020: principals, deputy principals and supply chain management staff.

1 June 2020: Centre managers.

8 June 2020: All lecturers.

17 June 2020: all students registered for General Education Training Certificate, Senior Certificate as well National Occupational Certificates qualifications or part-qualifications.

Political Bureau