Nzimande denies ‘gateway fees’ allegations by Mdwaba

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has denied allegations by businessman and CEO of Thuja Holdings, Mthunzi Mdwaba, that he was involved in the R500 million bribe scandal relating to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) tender. Nzimande said on Friday the allegations against him were false and defamatory.

He has asked Mdwaba to stop making allegations against him and to apologise. He has given Mdwaba seven days to do so, failing which, he will take legal action against him. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula have also ordered Mdwaba to retract the allegations against them. In a statement, Nzimande’s office said the statements were not only false, but have also caused substantial harm to the minister’s reputation and well-being.

“The Minister dismisses these self-seeking allegations with the contempt they deserve,” said the ministry. “The false statements include, but are not limited to, bribery allegations by someone who is allegedly acting as his agent who allegedly solicited money from Mdwaba,” said the ministry. This is after Mdwaba alleged Nzimande, Godongwana, Employment and Labour Minister Nxesi, and Mbalula attempted to seek a R500 million bribe through intermediaries to help him to get the tender.

This was about the R5 billion UIF jobs deal to be approved. According to his office, Nzimande has neither personally nor delegated anyone to approach Mdwaba in a bid to secure “gateway fees” of R500m from a R500 billion UIF deal, which Mdwaba claimed that he had secured as seed capital to create employment. However, Nzimande is set to serve a cease-and-desist letter for defamation to Mdwaba on the matter.