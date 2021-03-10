Nzimande mum on cabinet decision on first year students

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande was mum on Wednesday on what the cabinet’s decision on the policy and funding options for first time entry students at universities. Speaking during the question and answer session in the National Assembly, Nzimande said he had eliminated uncertainty regards the budget shortfalls at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) early this week on Monday. He had announced that despite the fiscal challenges, all NSFAS beneficiaries that met criteria for progression would be supported. “The challenge was the number of new students to take as a result of more demand than the resources in the hands of government.” He said there had been budget cuts which started before Covid-19 pandemic

“Covid-19 also contributed. We had to extend the academic year without additional money.”

Nzimande the issue of first-time university students was before cabinet earlier in the day.

“The cabinet has taken a decision. I am not at liberty to communicate a cabinet decision,” he said.

However, he said he would convene a media briefing from Thursday after the cabinet has made an official an announcement.

Nzimande was adamant that no deserving student would be left out in line with commitment made by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni when he tabled the budget last month.

On Monday, Nzimande announced that the registration has been postponed by two weeks to ensure first year students were not disadvantaged when the funding was being considered.

Political Bureau