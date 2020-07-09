Nzimande urges caution as one-third students return

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande has called for increased caution and compliance with health protocols as one-third of the student population is being allowed back into universities and colleges. Nzimande held a briefing on the latest measures taken by his two departments in response to Covid-19 and other developments, including the phased return of students to campuses. He pointed out that coronavirus infections had already hit tertiary institutions and he urged students who were not supposed to return to remain off campuses. “I hope everyone now is sane enough and absolutely clear that as we are speaking now, many of us are beginning to know someone who has died as a result of Covid-19. It is not a government that is inconsiderate but a government that is concerned about saving lives while at the same time attempting to finish the academic year,” he said. Nzimande said it was clear that the current academic year would only be completed next year due to the time that had been lost.

“This will mean a later start to the 2021 academic year for many students and a readjustment of the 2021 academic calendar. I must also indicate that we have been discussing with the Department of Basic Education to determine their plans on the coming to an end of the 2020 school year,” Nzimande said.

He said this would result in the delay for the admission and registration process for matriculants who were planning to enrol at universities next year.

“This will require a change in the normal academic year to ensure that the 2021 academic year finishes within the 2021 calendar year.”

Nzimande announced that universities would only be allowed to return 33% of the student population back to campuses, also on condition that they could be safely accommodated and supported in compliance with the health and safety protocols put in place by the department.

The students include postgraduate and final-year students who were either graduating this year or in need of labs and technical equipment, all students who required clinical training, provided there is sufficient space.

“As we speak, all public universities have provided plans and are managing the permits for identified students to return. Private higher education institutions have also provided plans.

“All our universities have provided the dates for the planned return of students in line with their risk-adjusted strategy linked to the situation in their localities,” Nzimande said.

The staggered return of the specified group of students commenced on June 17.

Nzimande said institutions which developed Covid-19 protocols had also developed a purpose-built daily digital screening and monitoring tool that enables students and staff to check for Covid-19 risks and symptoms daily.

“Since the HealthCheck was launched about 20 days ago, we have recorded over 600000 screenings done across the post-school education and training system, with students and staff using the HealthCheck either through WhatsApp, USSD or the website,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nzimande indicated that the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) had reassigned R15million from existing indigenous knowledge projects to support Covid-19 interventions, which would supplement the almost R75m already leveraged from Canada, Sweden and the UK.

“The DSI is also leading a Research and Innovation Pillar of the Cannabis Industrialisation Master Plan.

“To this extent, our focus is to develop medicinal products for Covid-19, cancers, diabetes, TB and HIV/Aids and neurodegenerative diseases, among others,” Nzimande said.

