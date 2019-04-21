Transport Minister Blade Nzimande appealed to motorists to adhere to the rules of the road as the Easter long weekend comes to an end. File picture: ANA/Motshwari Mofokeng

Pretoria - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande on Sunday appealed to motorists to excercise caution and adhere to the rules of the road as the Easter long weekend comes to an end. Motorists could expect an increase in traffic volumes on Monday on the main routes, which included among others, the N1, N3, and N4 as holidaymakers and pilgrims travelled home and to their work places, he said in a statement.

“It is important that road users remain extremely cautious and stagger their journeys to avoid travelling during peak periods," he said.

Motorists travelling long distances should avoid fatigue by taking safety breaks every two hours or 200km. Motorist could use rest stops erected along major busy roads during this Easter period.

Nzimande also called on all motorists to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol, adhere to the speed limit, avoid using cellphones while driving, ensure that their vehicles were roadworthy, and to wear their safety belts.

Further, all road users should cooperate with law enforcement authorities and emergency service personnel deployed to enforce the law and to provide the necessary care and support on the road.

Nzimande also extended his sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who lost loved ones on the roads and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured and in hospital.

African News Agency (ANA)