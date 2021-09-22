Officials pay tribute to Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo

Gauteng - The City of Joburg has paid tribute to deceased Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo with a wreath-laying ceremony at the site of the accident which claimed his life. Matongo died on Saturday night in an accident in Lenasia.

He had just completed a campaign visit to Soweto where President Cyril Ramaphosa was on the campaign trail for the ANC. The accident also claimed the lives of two people, a pedestrian who remains unidentified and a Mr S Singh. Singh was in the other vehicle and died in hospital. On Wednesday morning, Matonga's family gathered at the scene of the accident. The street still contained markings of the accident, and oil stains and chipped car parts were scattered on the ground.

A cross was placed next to the road. The Johannesburg Metro Police choir sang songs while a brass banded marched in Matonga's honour. He had been in office for just over a month before his death. Among those who laid wreaths were Matonga's wife, the speaker of the Joburg council Nonceba Molwele, chief whip of council Solomon Mogase, acting city manager Floyd Brink and acting chief of the JMPD Angie Mokasi.

Molwele said she was in shock following Matonga's death. She said she was at the accident scene on Saturday and "it was still unbelievable". "We no longer have a mayor, a dynamic young man like Jolidee who also last on the scene. Matongo's funeral will take place on Friday with a civic funeral, Molwele said.