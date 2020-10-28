One South Africa: Ramaphosa has failed to uphold African human rights

Durban: One South Africa (OSA), a human rights movement founded and led by Mmusi Maimane, said on Wednesday that President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as chairman of the AU, had failed to implement the union’s mandate of promoting and upholding the rights of people of the African continent.

Maimane’s sentiments came against the backdrop of a recent spate of alleged human rights violations across the continent.

Maimane has called on the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) to decisively act against the crisis.

The movement’s leader said the ACPHR should step in before more innocent lives are lost through the “sheer abuse of power”.

“Just yesterday it has emerged that a presidential candidate for the semi-autonomous Zanzibar region in Tanzania, Seif Sharif Hamad, was arrested just hours before the general elections in an attempt to suppress opposition efforts,” Maimane said on Wednesday.