Only 4 Western Cape municipalities owe Eskom

The Western Cape says only four of its municipalities are owing Eskom millions of rands. This comes as Eskom is battling to recover billions of rands owed to it by municipalities across the country. Maluti-a-Phofung municipality in the Free State is one of the municipalities that owes Eskom more than R4 billion. The power utility said last week, during its presentation on the state of electricity, that municipalities owe it more than R35bn. The bill has been piling up over the last few years with many municipalities battling to settle their outstanding debt.

Western Cape MEC of Local Government Anton Bredell said four municipalities in the province owed Eskom.

Matzikama municipality owes the power utility R7.1 million, Cederberg owes it R39.6m, Kannaland owes it R13.9m and Beaufort West has an outstanding debt of R29.1m.

Bredell said they were monitoring their municipalities that they settle their bulk service accounts.

“We are very pleased to note that 26 of our municipalities are currently in good standing with Eskom.

“We are working hard with the other four to arrange payment terms and to ensure the situation is resolved as speedily as possible,” said Bredell.

He said most of the municipalities in the Western Cape were rural and financially struggling.

But he said there was no excuse for municipalities not to pay Eskom.

“There is, however, no excuse to not pay your Eskom bill.

“Municipalities are able to reallocate the profit they get for facilitating electricity to their communities, but the amount owed to Eskom should not be utilised for other costs like that of personnel costs at a municipality.”

POLITICAL BUREAU