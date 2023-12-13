Operation Corona: Livestock theft, stolen vehicles part of SANDF’s successes at Maseru borderline; zama-zamas remain a concern

The South African National Defence Force has been deployed on the border with Lesotho to crack down on illegal immigration and some of the people involved in illegal mining in the country. However, in their operations, the army has tackled the illegal smuggling of dagga and illicit cigarettes, stolen vehicles, undocumented persons, and stolen livestock.

The SANDF said this work was done between October and December at the Maseru port of entry. The army was also able to seize stolen vehicles that were intended for Lesotho. This is because the defence force is also clamping down on illegal immigration as well as the crossing of illegal goods through the border.

SANDF soldiers deployed at Maseru entry port into Lesotho, take the media on a border patrol operation and other engagements onsite. Picture: Kamogelo Moichela / IOL The SANDF said one major challenge was the rate of illegal Lesotho nationals crossing the border into South Africa, and they are involved in illegal mining. Addressing the issue of zama-zamas, the SANDF head of communications, Siphiwe Dlamini, said the government has been engaging with the Lesotho government to address the issue of illegal mining in South Africa by its nationals. “Both governments were working to ensure that the challenge that we have of illegal mining in the country is dealt with,” he said.

He addressed the media on Wednesday at the Ladybrand Military Base in the Free State, a few kilometres away from the Maseru border. He added that the reason to deploy more forces on the ground was to clamp down on the illegal mining activities in the country. He stated that the SANDF was dealing with people who did not have proper documentation or permits but who were entering South Africa illegally to be involved in illegal activities.

"We are dealing with people who do not have the legal documentation. If you have a valid permit, then it will allow you to work in the country," he said. Recently, the Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, extended the Zimbabwe and Lesotho Exemption Permits for two years. The permits allow them to work and stay in South Africa until November 2025.