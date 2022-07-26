A tribute to the fearless, strong, humble Jessie Duarte

By Bram Hanekom In times of mourning it is common practice for people to express their condolences and offer support to the family of the deceased.

While still respecting the deceased, some people scramble to catch the limelight through flattering tributes and sometimes controversial statements, taking advantage of the space to uplift their names. There have been a few of these kinds of responses by people following comrade Jessie Duarte’s passing, but most still showed respect. Respecting the deceased and their family is a universal practice that crosses all cultures, it is one of the characteristics that make us human. Unfortunately Carl Niehaus has failed to be human in this regard.

While I have had the honour of knowing Jessie Duarte and members of her family for several years I would not normally consider writing a tribute, but Carl Niehaus must be called out. Comrade Jessie was a fearless and powerful person, she never “played along” or held back. She always spoke her mind, never seeking to please the room. As a leader, she remained humble and grounded as an activist, always available for solidarity protests and always available to her friends.

She was never bullied but rather she stood by her views fearlessly even if they were unpopular. When people did not agree with Jessie on a number of issues she was always steadfast in her views. She would not be manipulated or forced by anyone to change her views, she was incapable of “selling out”. Jessie was not just the deputy secretary-general of the ANC, but probably one of the most loyal supporters of the ANC.

She firmly defended it and opposed all attempts to insult and embarrass the movement. She was a loyal friend, her relationships were not for convenience and were not easily broken. Even during heated conferences she remained friends with people across the political groupings within the Mass Democratic Movement. For example, she undoubtedly knew my views during Nasrec, but was always available to talk and help.

She was a powerful woman and one of the strongest, most committed activists in solidarity with Palestine. She was always available to help, she gave of herself completely and selflessly to the cause. Her contribution to Palestine was well known and gravely affected her with Israeli racists, lobbyists and Zionists endlessly trying to destroy her politically. On the other hand revolutionaries and iconic figures such as Leila Khaled sent messages of love and support to her in her final days.

I am sure she was pleased to hear these messages and I hope she smiled when she saw that Palestinian children in the West Bank had painted her name on the apartheid Israeli wall in recognition of the immense contribution she made in the struggle for Palestine freedom. Jessie was not perfect, but of her great attributes loyalty was probably her strongest. Comrade Jessie was incapable of selling out, she would not drop you when you were in trouble or struggling. If I have to choose a comrade to stand with me during the most difficult and testing times, I hope I can find someone as loyal and strong as comrade Jessie.

It is therefore not only revolting, but incredibly cowardly for Niehaus the swindler to use her name to write about himself and then insult her during this time of mourning. Niehaus was afraid of comrade Jessie when she was with us and waited till she passed on to insult her. Comrade Jessie was dynamite, she was fearless, she was strong, powerful, humble and the most militant internationalist.