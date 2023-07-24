BRICS national security advisers will discuss increased cooperation

By Helmo Preuss: Economist at Forecaster Ecosa The National Security Advisors (NSAs) of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) member states are meeting in Johannesburg from 24 July to 26 July to discuss increased cooperation amid several geopolitical tensions.

The meeting will be chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national security advisor Sydney Mufamadi. The meeting is part of several BRICS engagements taking place ahead of the 15th BRICS Summit in August. The latest event was a three-day BRICS political parties plus dialogue attended by delegates representing a record 45 countries. The BRICS national security advisers meeting will be attended by Wang Yi, who was the Chinese foreign minister from 2013 to 2022 and is now a member of the political bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs. Apart from visiting South Africa to attend the meeting, Wang will also pay official visits to Nigeria, Kenya and Türkiye. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the Johannesburg NSA meeting was “an important platform for BRICS countries to carry out political and security cooperation”.

“China looks forward to having in-depth exchanges of views with BRICS partners on the current international security situation and issues of mutual interest – building up consensus and deepening cooperation. This will also provide positive energy for a world that is experiencing turbulence and transformation – making political preparation for the BRICS summit to be held in August this year,” Mao said. The theme of the Summit is “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development and inclusive multilateralism” and the NSA meeting will be focussing on multilateral relations. This means working toward real reform of global governance institutions and strengthening the meaningful participation of women in peace processes. The BRICS have been promoting this measure for several years, but as of now there has been no structural reform of the United Nations (UN) Security Council for several decades now.

China is looking forward to building consensus and deepening cooperation with BRICS countries, so as to inject positive energy for a world that is experiencing turbulence and transformation, especially after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022. The national security advisers will be deliberating on how BRICS member countries can effectively address traditional and non-traditional security threats in a coordinated manner, enhance solidarity and coordinate development for the fundamental benefit of members and the international community. The national security advisors will also be discussing the Global Security Initiative (GSI) Concept Paper, which was released in February 2023.

The GSI was issued in response to the multiple risks and challenges facing the global community. It said regional security hotspots keep flaring up, local conflicts and turbulence occur frequently, the Covid-19 pandemic persists, while unilateralism and protectionism have risen significantly undermining the benefits that globalisation and free trade bring. Despite this negative background, the GSI said this era was also brimming with hope. “We are convinced that the historical trends of peace, development and win-win cooperation are unstoppable. Upholding world peace and security and promoting global development and prosperity should be the common pursuit of all countries. Chinese President Xi Jinping has proposed the Global Security Initiative (GSI), calling on countries to adapt to the profoundly changing international landscape in the spirit of solidarity, and address the complex and intertwined security challenges with a win-win mindset. The GSI aims to eliminate the root causes of international conflicts, improve global security governance, encourage joint international efforts to bring more stability and certainty to a volatile and changing era, and promote durable peace and development in the world,” the paper said. Like passengers aboard the same ship, the GSI said countries need to work in solidarity to foster a community of shared security for mankind and build a world that is free from fear and enjoys universal security.