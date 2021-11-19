Building on 100 years of extraordinary experience

The Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China was held in Beijing from November 8 to 11. The Central Committee adopted at the session the Resolution on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party over the Past Century, which reflects the CPC’s original mission and will surely inspire the entire party to forge ahead into the future with great determination and energy.

The CPC has scored 13 great achievements in its centennial struggle. The resolution comprehensively reviews and summarises the great achievements of the CPC in its century-old struggle, including the achievements made during the new-democratic revolution period, the socialist revolution and construction period, reform opening up and socialist modernisation, and especially when socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era. Since the 18th CPC National Congress, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, and historic achievements of the party and the country were made mainly in 13 aspects: with regard to upholding the Party’s overall leadership, the Central Committee’s authority and its centralised, unified leadership have remained robust. There is greater unity among all party members in terms of thinking, political resolve, and action.

With regard to full and rigorous self-governance, the party’s ability to improve and reform itself and maintain its integrity has been significantly strengthened. With regard to the economy, our economic development has become much more balanced, sustainable and secure with better quality and efficiency. With regard to reform and opening up, the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics is now more mature and well defined, and the modernisation of China’s system and capacity for governance has reached a higher level.

With regard to political work, we made comprehensive efforts to improve the institutions, standards, and procedures of China’s socialist democracy. Sustained progress is being made in modernising China’s system and capacity for governance. With regard to comprehensively advancing lawbased governance, the system of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics has constantly been improved.

With regard to cultural advancement, we have seen a notable boost in confidence in our culture among all party members and all Chinese people. With regard to social development, we have continued to develop a sound atmosphere in which people are able to live and work in peace and contentment, and social stability and order prevail. With regard to eco-environmental advancement, our environmental protection endeavours have seen sweeping, historic, and transformative changes.

With regard to national defence and the armed forces, our people’s military has taken concrete actions to safeguard our national sovereignty, security, and development interests with an indomitable fighting spirit. With regard to national security, we have enhanced security on all fronts. With regard to upholding the policy of One Country, Two Systems and promoting national reunification, the principle that Hong Kong and Macao should be governed by patriots has been resolutely implemented.

We uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus and we have maintained the initiative and ability to steer cross-Strait relations. With regard to foreign affairs, we have advanced major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics on all fronts. The concept of a human community with a shared future has become a banner leading trends of the times and human progress. The CPC in its century-long struggle has acquired important experience on 10 fronts.

Uphold the Party’s leadership. Party leadership is the essential feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the greatest advantage of our system. Put the people first.

A country is its people; and the people are the country. The CPC always puts the people highest on the agenda and draws wisdom and strength from the people. Advance theoretical innovation. The CPC’s continued growth is thanks to its efforts to drive theoretical innovation on the basis of the principles of Marxism and the actual situations in China.

Stay independent. The CPC always keeps in mind China’s national conditions. We explored and forged a path in line with our own actual situations. Follow the Chinese path.

Socialism with Chinese characteristics is the only path toward socialist modernisation and a better life for the people. It is the only way to achieve rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Maintain a global vision. The CPC strives for mankind’s progress and always honours our mission to make new and greater contributions to mankind.

Break new ground. The CPC has always promoted innovation on the theoretical, practical, institutional, and cultural fronts and innovation in all other aspects. We have taken a path that no one has taken before. Stand up for ourselves.

What makes the CPC invincible is our commitment to daring to struggle as well as daring to win. Promote the united front. The patriotic united front is the CPC’s important measure to unite all Chinese sons and daughters at home and abroad to rejuvenate the Chinese nation.

Remain committed to self-reform. The courage of self-revolution is the most distinctive character and the greatest advantage of the CPC. It is a feature that distinguishes the CPC among political parties. The historical significance of the party’s endeavours over the past century is highlighted on five fronts: first, the endeavours have fundamentally transformed the future of the Chinese people, who have been freed from bullying, oppression, and subjugation, and become the masters of the country, of society, and of their own fate. The Chinese people are now seeing their aspirations for a better life become a reality. Secondly, the endeavors have opened up the right path toward rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

They put China onto a path of industrialisation that took developed countries several centuries to finish, in only decades. They also have brought about the two miracles of rapid economic growth and enduring social stability. Thirdly, the endeavours have demonstrated the strong vitality of Marxism. In China, Marxism has been fully tested as a scientific truth. Its people-centred and practical nature has been fully implemented, and its openended nature and contemporary relevance have been fully demonstrated. Fourthly, the endeavours have produced a profound influence on the course of world history. The CPC has led the people in pioneering a uniquely Chinese path to modernisation, creating a new model for human advancement, and expanding the channels for developing countries to achieve modernisation.

Fifthly, the endeavours have made the party a forerunner of the times. The party has developed a long line of inspiring principles originating from its great founding spirit, preserved its advanced nature and integrity, and kept improving its governance and leadership capacity. The party has proved to be a great, glorious, and correct party. The most prominent political achievement of the resolution is the two establishments. The resolution states that the party has established Comrade Xi Jinping’s core position on the Party Central Committee and in the party as a whole and established the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The “two establishments” reflect the common will of the party, the armed forces, and Chinese people of all ethnic groups. They represent the call of the times and of history. The two establishments are of decisive significance for advancing the cause of the party and the country in the new era, and for national rejuvenation. Since the 18th Party Congress, General Secretary Xi Jinping has exhibited the political wisdom, theoretical courage and care for the world as a Marxist politician, thinker and strategist.

General Secretary Xi Jinping bore in mind the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, changes unseen in a century in the world, and provided unified leadership for advancing our great struggle, great project, great cause, and great dream. General Secretary Xi Jinping led the entire party and the people to demonstrate great historical initiative, and ushered in a new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. General Secretary Xi Jinping made it possible for the party and the country to make historic achievements and bring about historic changes and to fully build a moderately prosperous society.

With all the great endeavours and achievements, General Secretary Xi Jinping has become the core of the party, the leader of the people and the Commander-In-Chief of the armed forces that is overwhelmingly recognised by the people. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics For a New Era is aimed at delivering happiness to the people, rejuvenation for the nation and harmony to the whole world. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics For a New Era demonstrates the power of the truth for China and for the whole world.

With the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era established, the CPC will be able to lead all Chinese people to open up a bright future toward rejuvenation. China and South Africa have a long history of friendship. Our relationship has been continuously refined in the struggle against imperialism, colonialism and racism and improved in the process of building solidarity and co-operation, as well as in advancing mutual benefit and common development. Our bilateral relations achieved a major leap from partnership, strategic partnership to comprehensive strategic partnership, bringing tangible benefits to our two peoples.

Under the joint leadership of generations of leaders of the two countries, especially President Xi Jinping and President Ramaphosa, mutual political trust between the two countries has been deepened, practical co-operation has continued to expand, people-to-people co-operation has been colourful and international collaboration has become closer. China-South Africa relations have long gone beyond bilateral spheres and have set a fine example for China-Africa relations, South-South co-operation and co-operation among emerging market countries. It is now having important strategic significance and a global impact. One of the most important reasons China-South Africa co-operation keeps moving forward is that the CPC, the ANC and the SACP, all as participants in national governance, have strengthened experience-sharing in the governance of our parties and countries, and that we have always valued mutual learning.

Next year, the CPC will convene its 20th Congress, the ANC will have its 55th Congress, and the SACP will hold its 15th National Congress. Standing at a new historical starting point, the CPC is ready to work with the ANC, the SACP and the South African people to grow together for common prosperity. We are ready to work with all to exchange with and learn from each other, to explore a development path that is in line with our respective national conditions, and to build a closer China-South Africa community with a shared future in the new era. * Chen is the Chinese ambassador to South Africa