China's role highlighted at COP28 in global climate action

DUBAI, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- As the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) unfolds in Dubai, China stands out as a proactive force in global climate governance, contributing both resolve and wisdom to addressing the pressing challenges posed by climate change. It has to be understood that many achievements have been made in China, said Fatih Birol, chief of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

With excellent progress in developing solar and wind power, electric vehicles and power batteries, China is a champion of the world in clean energy, said the IEA executive director at a side event held at the China Pavilion of the ongoing COP28 climate change conference. STRONG COMMITMENT China will promote the establishment of a fair, reasonable, cooperative and win-win global climate governance system, said Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang in Dubai during a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

In recent years, China has actively yet prudently promoted the targets for carbon peak and carbon neutrality, said Ding. China has committed to a "dual carbon“ goal of reaching the peak of carbon emissions by 2030 and attaining carbon neutrality by 2060. The country has formulated a "1+N" policy framework to facilitate its implementation. In addition to its commitment to domestic carbon reduction initiatives, China extends its support to developing countries, aiding them in their endeavours to effectively reduce emissions by sharing expertise, technology, and resources.

In his speech, Ding said that China has always kept its promise and made important contributions to global climate governance and vigorously promoted international cooperation on green development, energy revolution and climate change, and supported developing countries in enhancing their capacity to cope with climate change. China has signed 43 South-South cooperation documents on climate response with 38 developing countries, trained about 2,000 officials and professional personnel specializing in climate response for more than 120 countries, and made notable contributions to building a fair and rational global climate governance system for win-win results. SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS

China has made significant strides in promoting environmental sustainability. In 2022, the country's emission intensity of carbon dioxide decreased by more than 51 percent from 2005, while the installed capacity of non-fossil energy surged to 50.9 percent. In response to climate change, there has been a substantial reduction in coal consumption per unit of GDP and China's forest coverage and stock have both risen over the past 30 years. China also stands as a global leader in the new energy vehicles (NEV) industry. Its production and sales of NEVs rank first in the world, accounting for more than half of the world's total with more than 18 million NEVs in use.

Major economies are the main emitters of greenhouse gases and any action they take toward transitioning to renewable energy could have significant impacts, said Jordi Sole, a Spanish climate change expert and professor at the University of Barcelona. China's transition towards clean energy has achieved significant progress: The aggregate reduction in CO2 emissions from China's electric vehicle shift could be at least 1 billion tons during 2023-40, equivalent to Japan's 2020 emissions, according to Bloomberg. China's achievement in developing renewable energy resources has been phenomenal and people outside of China perhaps don’t realise the scale of the shift that is taking place, said Dominic Waughray, executive vice president of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

Guterres said on Friday that the United Nations positively evaluates China's efforts and important contributions to promoting peak carbon dioxide emissions and carbon neutrality. Developed countries that have caused the major part of global warming should take on their due responsibilities for climate change, Erik Solheim, former UN under-secretary-general and former executive director of the UN Environment Programme, told Xinhua. PRAGMATIC COOPERATION

As a major responsible developing country, China stands ready to work with all parties to build a clean and beautiful world. In November 2023, China and the United States issued "The Sunnylands Statement on Enhancing Cooperation to Address the Climate Crisis," emphasising their commitment to work together and with other countries in addressing the climate crisis. In 2022, the BRICS High-level Meeting on Climate Change was hosted by China via video link, resulting in the adoption of the Joint Statement of BRICS High-level Meeting on Climate Change and a shared commitment to jointly driving policy research on low-carbon green growth, technology cooperation, and collaborative pilot projects.

In 2021, China launched the Belt and Road Green Development Partnership Initiative with 28 countries and held nearly 20 thematic activities in the field of environment and climate. China also put forward the Qingdao Initiative for Belt and Road Green Energy Cooperation, set up regional energy cooperation platforms, and held the Second Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference, consolidating the global consensus on green development and transition. China's proactive approach to climate change stems not only from its eagerness to achieve sustainable development but also from a profound sense of responsibility in fostering a community of a shared future for mankind.