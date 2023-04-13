Eskom will soon become part of the Private Sector

South Africans are tired and exhausted of Eskom’s lies. We know that the end goal with Eskom is privatisation, like they have done with South African Airways.

The modus operandi is simple - push Eskom to the ground and sell it for next to nothing. It wouldn’t be surprising if the “Mafia” clan are playing rock-paper-scissors for Eskom. The ANC using their parliamentary majority to block the investigation of corruption at Eskom shows us that they are ready to cover up anything that implicates them or their leaders… even a sofa full of US dollars.

The fact that the ANC is pulling the plug on the investigation of corruption at Eskom is a clear indication that we are dealing with corruption that is much deeper than what they choose to tell us. Load shedding has become unbearable with power cuts lasting up to 9 hours. South Africans should brace themselves for a cold and dark winter. The amount of messages and notifications we receive in a day puts South Africans in a constant state of panic.

Load shedding has caused devastating effects on business. Threatening jobs, food security, mobile networks and retarding economic growth. While South Africans are busy fighting interest rate increases, load shedding, unemployment, crime and poverty our political leadership is busy selling our country right under our nose. Eskom’s biggest issue remains fraud and corruption. If we can remove all those corrupt individuals, work together and not against each other, Eskom could be restored.