Farouk Meer: A patriot who gave his all in the pursuit of a just society

Although Dr Farouk Meer was ill for a considerably long period, It's still not easy to come to terms with his death. He inspired a generation of young anti-apartheid activists like myself in the late 70s.

I was 19-years-old in 1977 and was a volunteer of the Tongaat Child Welfare Society when Vish Suparsad, the Society's first community worker introduced me to the affable cde Farouk. He was then the general secretary of the Natal Indian Congress. I was deeply struck with Farouk's warmth, his simplicity and more especially, his humility. As young Tongaat activists, we immediately connected with this warm and wonderful soul.

For me it was truly a heart-to-heart connection with Farouk – a connection that stood the test of time. I was in awe with the way Farouk expressed himself in meetings of the NIC. He spoke with such eloquence, clarity and purpose that would resonate with anyone who took the trouble to listen to him. He articulated the views of the Congress Movement with such great passion and in an accent that was unique, but entertaining.

The Freedom Charter was our beacon of hope and Farouk was our lodestar. When Farouk took the stage, he was in full cry. He mastered the art and science of capturing the hearts and minds of his audience. His sharp intellect, coupled with his oratory skills, attracted a number of people to the mass meetings. His message was unambiguous. He spoke his truth from the heart and left audiences inspired to make a difference to gravitate to the NIC, which was the natural political home of young militant hot-heads like myself. Farouk gave much of his time and attention to the youth and student groupings that mushroomed throughout the then Natal in the late 70s and early 80s.

He was alert to the potential and ability of young people to mobilise and organise for political change. The strident student activism of the Soweto 1976 uprising was still fresh in his mind. His youthful exuberance, coupled with his infectious smile, attracted young and older activists alike to him. Together with his sister, Fatima Meer and his brother-in-law IC Meer they were a triumvirate – loathed by system politicians and the security apparatus of the apartheid regime. Farouk was at our beck and call during this repressive period where banning orders, house arrests and arbitrary detentions were weapons that the apartheid regime used to silence us. Farouk was our go-to-go guy. He was available and accessible – alway being receptive and responsive to the needs of the families of fellow detainees and activist groupings that sprung up in every township throughout the province.

Notwithstanding the wrath he faced from conservative and reactionary forces within the Indian community, Farouk never let up. He was uncompromising – utterly fearless, resilient and remained firm and resolute. It was a cause – a just cause against a vicious regime which unleashed terror in black communities. I remember vividly how the conservative Arthur Koningkramer, the editor of the Ilanga newspaper used its editorials at every opportunity to vilify him and to portray him as the arch enemy.

Farouk remained resolute and remained defiant against the forces of reaction. He was never one to pick a fight with anyone – even his worst detractors. He stood his ground on matters of principle. In 2010, on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Congress leader Monty Naicker, we established Monnac – the Monty Naicker Commemoration Committee. I worked with a formidable team, the crème de la crème of the Congress Movement – the likes of Paul David, Dr Dilly Naidoo, Sunny Singh, Swaminathan Gounden and Mac Maharaj. I was the first secretary of Monnac, now called SA in the Making, and Farouk was tasked with looking after the purse-strings of the organisation – he was our trusted Treasurer.

Farouk was passionate about this project as it showcased the non-racial character of the struggle for human rights and democracy. Farouk lived a full life. A life well lived. He gave copiously to a just cause expecting nothing in return. A patriot who gave his all in the pursuit of a just society. Hamba Kahle Cde Farouk!