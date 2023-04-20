From failing grades to AI: how ChatGPT technology could revolutionise education in SA

By Dr Corrin Varady Since its launch, ChatGPT has come under fire from schools and educators across the world for its potential to be used (and abused) by learners, given its abilities to not only generate content like essays but also pass exams, among others. This has resulted in many educational institutions banning it, which is a massive oversight considering that the machine learning and AI technologies underpinning ChatGPT could be harnessed to overcome many challenges plaguing South Africa’s public education system.

The power of personalisation Unlike their more affluent counterparts, learners who attend schools in quintiles 1, 2 and 3, that is, the poorest in each province, don’t have access to personalised education. Their more privileged peers tend to succeed academically because they have access to tutors, resources and parents with generational literacy who know what to do if their child is struggling with certain concepts. At the same time, they attend schools that identify where learners have problems and provide them with help in these areas. All the interventions ensure that these pupils won’t have to hobble through the rest of their academic careers just because they didn’t grasp the basics. AI and machine learning could give learners in lower quintile schools the same advantage. The technologies help pinpoint where they are battling and provide personalised learning solutions to remediate this.

Caught in the middle Personalisation might also take some of the burden off stretched teachers. While large class sizes have always been a feature of schools in South Africa, 15% of primary schools have more than 50 learners a class, while around 50% have more than 40 – a significant jump from the 35.2 average before the pandemic. This, coupled with the learning losses that occurred as a result of lockdowns, means that teachers now have to contend with teaching pupils who may have a 5% chance of passing their exams and those with a 95% chance, in one class. Placed in this position, they then “teach to the middle”, in other words, they focus on the needs of those pupils who fall in between these two extremes, while negating the needs of those at each end of the spectrum who then tend to “check out”. AI, however, could help educators to teach multiple kids with different learning paces or abilities at the same time. The competencies of individual learners could automatically be detected by the technology which would then develop learning pathways that are tailored for their needs.

Teachers can also harness AI for their own professional development. For instance, they can ask questions about how to manage some of the major challenges they’re experiencing in their classrooms and obtain resources and remediation strategies that could assist them. Accelerating the move to mother-tongue education Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has said that children are performing poorly in school because they are being taught in English – a language that is foreign to them. But, with AI’s ability to translate English into a growing number of local languages, South African pupils can start learning in their own languages. While this is currently skewed towards certain languages, it is my hope that all 11 languages will one day be available.