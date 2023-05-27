Karpowership deal could ease burden of load shedding

Gwinyai Taruvinga Much of 2023 has seen South Africa facing load shedding which has affected the daily lives of citizens. In April it was reported that South Africa had experienced as much load shedding as almost the entirety of 2022, which shows how the electricity situation in the country has continued to deteriorate.

It has been widely reported that load shedding has greatly affected South Africa’s economy, which consists of several businesses which have had to find other forms of energy such as generators and solar panels. Load shedding has especially affected small businesses and it was revealed, for example, that 64% of township small businesses halted operations during load shedding. Because of load shedding, 66% of business owners have shed jobs and in addition to that, these small businesses have had to incur increased operating costs which have hamstrung profitability. For larger corporations, the shift to other forms of energy generation has been far easier compared to smaller businesses.

The government has mooted several ideas to address the electricity in the country. President Cyril Ramaphosa appointing Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as Minister of Electricity, although there were mixed feelings towards this appointment, was seen as a step towards addressing the crisis the country currently faces. This appointment has further shown the crisis does not look like it will be relenting soon as the minister alluded to the fact that load shedding will not stop by the end of December as had been stated by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. In addition to the appointment of Ramokgopa, the government had previously also encouraged the use of alternative forms of energy but these remain unattainable for several citizens in the country. In another recent move by the government, Transport Minister Sindi Chikunga announced that her department had given the green light for Karpowership to have access to the Ports of Ngqura, Richards Bay, and Saldanha Bay for 20 years. This arrangement will see Karpowership produce gas-to-power at these three ports. Many energy analysts have welcomed this development, arguing that any additional energy that can be added to the grid is welcome. The granting of access to Karpowership can be seen as a welcome development as, at least in theory, there is an opportunity to alleviate a challenge that has crippled the country for several years now.

By creating gas-to-power, Karpowership aims to generate power on its floating gas ships to distribute through the country’s electricity grid with Ramaphosa alluding to how this move could help ease the power shortages that the country faces. However, not all circles in the country have received this news well, with opposition parties castigating the Ramaphosa administration for this move. Some within the opposition circles have argued that the 20-year contract was too long for an emergency power supply. The parties also cited how similar arrangements in countries such as Ghana and Brazil did not have a lengthy time frame as the one adopted by South Africa. In a statement issued by the South African Government News Agency, the Turkish-owned company seeks to supply 1 220MW of electricity to the country. The statement also stated that the directive was subject to all other government approvals such as environmental approvals from competent government departments, which raises a question about the environmental impacts of these arrangements.

Interestingly, Karpowership’s first application was declined by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environmental Affairs due to what it saw as “gaps” in the company’s environmental assessment. The company is said to use fossil fuels to generate power ships which environmentalists see as a huge obstacle to South Africa’s desire to shift towards renewable energy. Groups such as Green Connection had in the past opposed the deal, citing that the fishing community had not been consulted. This deal has been shrouded in controversy, thus many have viewed the move in a negative light. In 2021, three Karpowerships were listed among eight bidders as part of the Risk Mitigation IPP Procurement Programme (RMIPPP) meaning that the company had been a front-runner in securing the deal. Despite this, in theory, the move makes logical sense seeing the impacts of load shedding on the country. Eskom has painted a bleak picture for the upcoming winter season, where it warned citizens to brace for more load shedding. South Africa’s economy is seen to be one of the most industrialised economies on the continent and the power cuts have seen the country’s GDP suffer greatly. The government has also failed to invest in the ageing coal-fired power plants where the bulk of South Africa’s electricity emanates from. The constant breakdown of these power stations has led to the energy crisis that the country continues to face.