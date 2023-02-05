No peace deal on the horizon in Russo-Ukrainian war

By David Monyae The Russo-Ukrainian war which began on February 24, last year, when Russian forces invaded Ukraine, will reach its first anniversary in a few weeks. It seems the warring parties are not close to reaching a peace agreement that would bring the war to an end.

A few days back, the Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov put paid to any possibility of peace negotiations when he said that a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine was not on the table. The nearly 12 months of war has seen millions of Ukrainians taking refuge in European countries while over six million were internally displaced from their homes. According to the UN, over 6 000 civilians including 1 148 children have lost their lives as a result of the war. The bombing of critical energy, health and transport infrastructure continues to cause untold human suffering. The war has disrupted critical global supply chains which triggered global inflation and food insecurity. A peaceful settlement of the hostilities between the two neighbouring states is urgently needed to avert further harm. However, the prospects of peace are dim at the moment. The Russo-Ukraine conflict has been the subject of discussion at the UN General Assembly and has had several resolutions which have been voted on by member states. One of the first resolutions which was condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine and asking Moscow to stop its invasion of its neighbour, elicited mixed responses from member states who either voted for, against or abstained from the resolution.

For example, while the US and its western allies called for the outright condemnation of Russia, countries such as South Africa and China elected to abstain from resolution insisting on a dialogue to resolve the conflict. The divisions within the international community in terms of the perceptions on the conflict have had the effect of driving a wedge between Russia and Ukraine thus making negotiations difficult. At the bilateral level, the warring countries have held a series of peace talks to bring the hostilities to a peaceful settlement but they have met with limited success. The first of such talks occurred just a few days after the fighting began but ended with no solid agreements. The second round of talks occurred on March 3, last, year, with a view to opening humanitarian corridors to allow the evacuation of civilians into safety. However, the negotiations broke down after Russia asked Ukraine to recognise Russia’s control of Crimea, acknowledge the independence of the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk and de-Nazify its government. Ukrainian negotiators found these terms unacceptable.

The third round of negotiations began on March 7, but ended inconclusively as one of the Ukrainian negotiators was shot upon suspicions that they were a Russian spy. The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine met in Turkey for the fourth round of negotiations with the intention of agreeing on a 24-hour ceasefire. However, the two ministers could not come to an agreement despite the mediation efforts of Turkey’s foreign minister. The fifth round of talks between the two countries took place between March 14 and 21, in a bid to reach an agreement that could bring the war to an end. A call was made that that President Vladmir Putin of Russia meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for direct talks. However, that was deemed impossible since the negotiations were not close to reaching agreement.

Since the end of March, there have not been any further negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Parties from third countries such as Austria, France and representatives of international organisations such as the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have met with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia with a view to exploring avenues for a peace deal. These efforts have not borne any fruit. Attempts to end the war are hindered by a number of factors. First, it is the hardline stance both sides have adopted that has made reaching any peace agreement almost impossible. While Russia demands that Ukraine relinquishes regions such as Donetsk and Luhansk and accept Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, Ukraine demands the return of its territory and the punishment of war crimes. Such demands leave little room for finding a middle ground.