Pandor’s delicate task amid US ambassador’s saga

By Lulu White In the face of an increasingly interconnected world plagued by multiple crises, South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, has emerged as a beacon of diplomatic excellence. With her unwavering commitment and strategic approach, Pandor has adeptly manoeuvred through turbulent waters, strengthening South Africa's standing and promoting peace on the global stage.

When US ambassador Reuben Brigety made inflammatory allegations suggesting that South Africa was complicit in supplying weapons to Russia, Pandor proficiently addressed the issue, upholding South Africa's commitment to truth and accuracy. Recognising the importance of maintaining a robust and accurate narrative, Pandor invited Brigety to meet with her to discuss his concerns and obtain clarity on South Africa's position. Pandor's response to Brigety's remarks demonstrated her unshakable dedication to preserving South Africa's integrity and reputation on the global stage. Rather than resorting to a confrontational stance, Pandor illustrated the importance of diplomacy and dialogue in dealing with delicate issues. Pandor assumed her role at the helm of South Africa's international relations at a time when the world was grappling with multifaceted crises. From the Covid-19 pandemic to socio-economic disparities and climate change, Pandor recognised the urgency of forging strong diplomatic alliances and partnerships to confront these challenges collectively. She spearheaded South Africa's response to the pandemic, leveraging its membership in multilateral organisations like the African Union and the United Nations to mobilise resources and advocate for equitable vaccine distribution across the continent. Under Pandor's leadership, South Africa has championed peace and stability in various global conflicts. She has actively supported peaceful resolutions to crises, such as the conflict in Libya and the ongoing civil war in South Sudan. Pandor believes in the power of dialogue and has been instrumental in facilitating diplomatic negotiations, aiming to bring warring factions to the table and foster reconciliation.

As a prominent woman in African politics, Pandor has held several significant portfolios in the South African government. When she was the Minister of Higher Education, her priority was to improve the quality and accessibility of education, especially for students who had been previously marginalised. She implemented policies to address issues such as infrastructural development, teacher training, and curriculum reform. When she took over the position of Minister of Science and Technology in 2009, her objective was to highlight the importance of scientific research and innovation in driving economic development and tackling societal challenges. Pandor worked towards strengthening South Africa's scientific capabilities and fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and government.

In her portfolio at Home Affairs, her focus was on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of immigration services, streamlining processes, and implementing measures to enhance border control and security. She also prioritised the protection of refugees and asylum seekers. While as a Minister of Higher Education and Training, she instrumentally advanced the accessibility and quality of higher education in South Africa and spearheaded initiatives to expand university enrolment, improve vocational training, and enhance research and innovation in the higher education sector. In her current portfolio as the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, she has utilised South Africa's diplomatic influence to encourage governments to defend democratic principles, protect human rights, and promote good governance. Pandor's approach emphasises primarily long-term stability with the aim of creating an enabling environment that fosters sustainable development and prosperity. Recognising the significance of economic diplomacy, Pandor has vigorously explored regional and international avenues for encouraging trade and investment. Through strategic engagements with key partners, she has endeavoured to strengthen South Africa's position as a gateway to the African continent. Pandor has facilitated numerous trade missions, attracted foreign direct investment and fostered economic growth in South Africa. She has also actively engaged with emerging economies, forging partnerships that prioritise the development of critical sectors such as infrastructure, renewable energy, and technology.

Pandor has exhibited extraordinary leadership and resilience in the face of complex global challenges. Her commitment to promoting peace, stability, and economic prosperity has elevated South Africa's position on the world stage, positioning the country as a reliable partner in tackling urgent global matters. Her experience in these diverse portfolios has given her a comprehensive understanding of various industries and has contributed to her effectiveness as a leader in South Africa's government. This makes her one of Africa’s most influential women in politics. Lulu White is the CEO of Elections Management Consulting Agency of Africa and Thought Leader on Elections, Democracy and Governance in Africa