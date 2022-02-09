The AU and the necessity of cultivating progressive partnerships

“We must unite now or perish. We recognise that our economic independence resides in our African union and requires the same concentration upon the political achievement.” – First president and prime minister of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah, in his address at the founding of the OAU, Addis Ababa, 1963. Since its inception, the OAU, which became the AU in 2002, was a beacon of hope and an endearing figure of African unity post the colonial/imperialist era of the African continent.

The idea of unity towards prosperity became a common theme in forums across the continent. This was because one of the most devastating legacies of colonialism was disunity, mistrust and a general lack of appreciation for one another. This post-colonial environment was moulded through the use of language, propaganda, erosion of cultural values and other forms that sought to destroy the common humanity and identity of the African people. Last Saturday, China’s President Xi Jinping warmly congratulated the African countries and people on the opening of the 35th AU Summit. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the AU. African leaders met in the flesh for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

MORE ON THIS China’s foreign minister visits to three African underlines mutual respect relationship

The summit ended on Sunday at the AU headquarters in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. One of the key discussions was the need for economic independence and the forming/cultivation of progressive partnerships that are open to a future more robust African economic participation. One such relationship characterised as progressive, has been Africa’s relationship with China. President Xi, in a congratulatory message, said the AU has stayed committed to seeking strength through unity, actively explored a development path suited to Africa, facilitated progress in regional integration, and coordinated a concerted response from African countries to the pandemic. In today’s complex global economy, we cannot grow alone. This gives us the impetus to seek out and nurture the relationships necessary for mutual growth and win-win cooperation.

For this reason, it is of great significance that Chinese leaders have sent congratulatory messages to the AU summit for many years. China has actively promoted the implementation of the outcomes of the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Focac and has pushed for Africa’s economic recovery and opened a new chapter in the China-Africa friendship. China seems ready to heed the call of the 20th anniversary of the founding of the AU to guide the in-depth development of bilateral relations. China has also committed to boosting Africa’s export capacity.

This will allow individual countries and regions the capacity to improve their exports to China. We must also note China’s efforts to build a green channel for African agricultural exports and expand zero-tariff treatment for products imported from Africa in a bid to import products worth $300 billion (R4.6 trillion) from Africa in the next three years. This effort will also be bolstered by the establishment of the China-Africa industrial park, which will expand the African market. As we remain true to multilateralism and the endeavour for common prosperity, may we guard jealously the Africa-China relationship, which was moulded over time with patience, understanding and a common appreciation for values of humanity, shared wealth and common prosperity. Platforms like the AU are important to reflect about the way forward for the continent and the partnerships necessary to solidify our place in the future. “The evolution of humanity says that Africa reaffirms that she is continuing her rise from the ashes. Whatever the setbacks of the moment, nothing can stop us now! Whatever the difficulties, Africa shall be at peace.” – Thabo Mbeki, I Am An African speech, May 8, 1996.