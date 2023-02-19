Will Ramaphosa’s R2 trillion investment target be achievable in five years?

President Cyril Ramaphosa publicly set his Presidency an investment target of R1.2 trillion for the first five years of his term. He has now declared that that the R1.2 trillion investment target was achieved and exceeded, so he has set his second-term Presidency an even higher investment goal of R2 trillion for the next five years up to 2028. By Professor Bonke Dumisa

Story continues below Advertisement

President Cyril Ramaphosa publicly set his Presidency an investment target of R1.2 trillion for the first five years of his term. He has now declared that the R1.2 trillion investment target was achieved and exceeded, so he has set his second-term Presidency an even higher investment goal of R2 trillion for the next five years up to 2028. There are many sceptical people who doubt the figures given by the Presidency, citing mainly the issue of continued unemployment as a reason why they doubt whether there has been so much investment in the past five years. I don’t blame those sceptics for being doubting Thomases, but the reality is that the R1.2 trillion investment target was achieved. I will briefly deal with the reasons why many people may not have noticed such major investments. In many people’s minds, investment is usually associated with greenfields investments, where totally new investments take place, usually from foreign investors. This was not the case with the R1.2 trillion target for the past five years. There were many investment pledges made by existing businesses, who decided to use this investment opportunity to cement their market leadership. Two of the obvious examples are the economic development of Prospecton in Durban by both the SA Breweries part of the Anheuser Busch multinational corporation and Toyota Motors SA.

At the fourth SA Investment Conference, SAB made a R4.5 billion investment pledge for different purposes. Part of this investment was the R650 million towards the SAB’s Prospecton brewery project, which commenced in October 2022. The investment at the Prospecton plant was meant to create 56 new direct full-time jobs and generate 24 000 jobs through the value chain. For most less well-informed people, the focus would, under normal circumstances, just be on the 56 direct full-time jobs and scarcely on the 24 000 jobs through the value chain. I was talking only about the SAB Prospecton brewery plant – just imagine the use of the other R3.85 billion elsewhere in the country. Calculate the additional taxes – billions of rand – that will accrue to the national coffers owing to these investments. Toyota Motors SA similarly pledged hundreds of millions of rand to expand their production capacity in their Prospecton plant. The same sentiments come into being here.

Story continues below Advertisement

The same can be said about the Ford Motors investments, which saw Ford Motors significantly increasing their Ford Ranger production capacity in South Africa. Now, having shown that the investment drives and campaigns of the past worked, the question is whether the same success can be guaranteed in respect of the R2 trillion new investment target. I cannot guarantee this goal will be reached, but it is possible. While the business climate over the past five years was significantly negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the advantage that the South African economy had was that there was an element of economic certainty and political certainty, despite all the internal ANC factional battles leading to the December 2022 ANC national elective conference, where Ramaphosa won a clear mandate to lead the ANC. Under the circumstances, the situation going forward will be much clearer for the investment environment. Eskom’s load-shedding problems are casting a very big shadow over any future investment decisions by many potential investors. What is clear is that it is highly unlikely that any future major investment will be crucial for any job-creation, especially because of the widening gap between the expectations of investing businesses and labour. There is a widening trust deficit between labour and business, which is being recklessly created by some business executives and some trade unions.

Story continues below Advertisement

There is a desperate need for South Africans to fully understand why businesses invest. Businesses will not invest where they are not guaranteed that they will be able to peacefully operate. It is clear that most businesses that were targeted, looted and destroyed during the July 2021 criminal economic sabotage were businesses in geographic areas where they had more possibilities for future growth, and had more capacity for creating more jobs. Paradoxically, these were the businesses that were more severely targeted and destroyed, and most of them have barely been restored to their previous condition. The global economic situation with many predictions of recession in most countries implies there will, in the short term, be less investment money to come by, especially for suspect investment destinations like South Africa, because of the load-shedding crisis. The Budget on Wednesday, as well as the skills and/or calibre of the cabinet Ramaphosa appoints in the next few days, weeks or months, will determine whether the R2 trillion investment target will be achievable.