Orlando Pirates Chairman Irvin Khoza among senior citizens vaccinated

CAPE TOWN - SA’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout kicked off early on Monday as Health Minister Zweli Mkhize visited Munsieville Care-For-The-Aged in Krugersdorp for the Phases 1B and 2 of the vaccination rollout programme.

Mkhize, was accompanied by Gauteng Premier David Makhura and health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi.

Orlando Pirates Chairman Irvin Khoza and High Court Judge Chris Nicholson were among the senior citizens who were vaccinated at the centre on Monday.

The Minister, Premier and MEC have gathered with the senior citizens over 60, who will be vaccinated today, among them Dr Irvin Khoza and High Court Judge Nicholson. pic.twitter.com/QZFBsG6WjE — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 17, 2021

Mkhize said it was an exciting day and indications were that all centres that were supposed to start with vaccination did so without any challenges.

“I'm glad that the system that has been put in place is working. I'm quite happy with how the registration is going. This marks the beginning of the mass rollout of the vaccination,” said Mkhize.

Makhura said they didn't sleep to make sure that everything was in order for the big day.

Watch: Mme Sarah at Munsieville Care for the Aged here to get her #COVID19 vaccine and encouraging the elderly to get vaccinated. #iChooseVaccination pic.twitter.com/dj5NOdBaUp — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) May 17, 2021

“Today I met the elderly people and their message has been very positive. They believe vaccines work,” he said.

Meanwhile Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza encouraged people to register forthe vaccine.

“It is very important that coming here inspired everyone who listens to us on our platforms. Everybody in the country, that it is normal for you to vaccinate and for this country to be normal, there’s no other option available to everybody except to vaccinate,” said Khoza.

Orlando Pirates Chairman Irvin Khoza received the jab this morning at the Munsieville Care for the Aged in Krugersdorp. The Iron Duke says he feels great and has encouraged everyone to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/xEngTmz85r — Vumani Mkhize (@VumaniMkhize) May 17, 2021

Government is targeting approximately 16.6 million vaccinations over six months, or 100,000 vaccinations each day.

