Oscar Mabuyane the Chairperson of ANC in Eastern Cape awaiting for the results of 2019 National and Provincial General elections at East London International Convention Centre. Picture: Bheki Radebe

King William’s Town - The ANC provincial executive committee in the Eastern Cape will have a meeting at Calata House in King William’s Town next week to debate, among other things, the three names of its provincial leaders to be submitted to Luthuli House for premiership position.



This is according to ANC provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane after party secured yet another majority rule.





By 3pm on Friday, the ANC in the Eastern Cape was leading with 68.80 % after securing over 1.3 million votes followed by DA (15.68%) and EFF (7.79%). This after 97.85% of votes have been counted.





Mabuyane, who is likely to be the Eastern Cape premier, said the province was ready to form a new provincial government.





“ANC has been ready since 1994, there was a document prepared called ‘Ready to Govern’. So that means we are ready to form a new government. We will hit the ground running, come the final day when the results are out.





“We will have a provincial executive committee meeting next week to deal with the issue of three names for [premiership candidate] to be recommended and thereafter submit those names to our ANC national office,” Mabuyane said.





Referring to Ntlangano community in Ntabankulu, who protested outside their polling station on Wednesday barring other people from going to vote, Mabuyane said the new provincial government will visit the areas within 100 days of stepping into office.





“It’s a learning curve for us. These are the issues that we need to tackle in the next 100 days of forming the new provincial government. Within the 100 days of forming the new provincial government we must deal with the issues of Ntabankulu and other areas that need our attention.”





Mabuyane also thanked the ANC volunteers for the party’s victory in the province.





“We have not been sleeping, working very hard to ensure ANC victory in the Eastern Cape. We thank the ANC volunteers for their sacrifice,” he said.



