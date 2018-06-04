President Cyril Ramaphosa receives President of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), His Excellency President Brahim Ghali at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Picture: Ntswe Mokoena/GCIS.

JOHANNESBURG – During a meeting with the President of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), Brahim Ghali, in Pretoria on Tuesday President Cyril Ramaphosa said the freedom of both countries was indivisible.

“This year we are celebrating the lives of two great Africans who believed that the freedom of the South African people could not be separated from the freedom of all people, both on our continent and beyond, said Ramaphosa, referring to late President Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu.

“In South Africa, the month of June is dedicated to the youth of our country in recognition of their selfless contribution to the freedom and democracy that we enjoy today,” he told Ghali and the SADR delegation.

The Western Sahara, or SADR, is currently occupied by Morocco which has refused to recognise its independence while the international community is divided over recognition.

Morocco’s occupation has been referred to as the last colonial occupation on the African continent and the issue has sharply divided the African Union (AU)

South Africa has supported SADR’s bid for freedom and to this end has offered support in the form of humanitarian aid, technological assistance and diplomatic support.

“We are hopeful that through your visit, we can contribute to the achievement of the long cherished dream of our brothers and sisters in Western Sahara of self-determination and independence,” Ramaphosa told Ghali.

The SA president also said the working visit would provide an opportunity to consolidate relations between South Africa and the SADR, while engaging meaningfully on relevant issues such as regional security and bilateral cooperation.

