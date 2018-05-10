CAPE TOWN - Ousted Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille was warmly received by supporters during lunchtime outside the high court in the Mother City where she is fighting for her political survival.

De Lille's lawyers are making out a case in the high court in Cape Town where the former mayor is seeking to retain her post at least until May 25 when her legal challenge to the validity of her removal from office by the Democratic Alliance (DA) will be heard. She was removed from office on Tuesday after the DA federal executive confirmed the cessation of her membership of the party, effectively removing her from her post.

"We are here because we are fighting for justice. We are here because we are all equal before the law. We are here not because I am above the party. The party is not before the law," she told supporters within the DA and many others from other opposition parties, including the African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and United Democratic Movement (UDM).

Earlier in court, her lawyers argued the DA and its federal bodies did not strictly comply with proper procedures and the rules of natural justice when it came to the decision to axe the veteran politician.

Johan De Waal, for De Lille, told the court the clause in the DA Constitution relied upon to remove her was "vague, capable of being abused", and accordingly inconsistent with section 19 (3) of the South African Constitution.

De Lille contends the clauses in the DA consititution were being selectively used to "target public representatives, particularly when that public representative holds the balance of power".

The public gallery in the courtroom is packed with De Lille's supporters.

The legal team for the DA were expected to start argument just before 2pm.

African News Agency/ANA