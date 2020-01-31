Johannesburg - Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni must be declared a delinquent director for the rest of her life for allegedly plunging the national airline into financial chaos during her six-year tenure at the helm, according to the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SAA Pilots Association (Saapa).
On Thursday, Myeni - during her second day of trial in a civil claim filed against her by the two organisations - was again fingered in the illegal appointment of a “questionable middleman”, BnP Capital, into SAA’s plans for the recapitalisation of the national airliner’s R15 billion debt.
Earlier, Outa and Saapa led evidence that Myeni - allegedly acting on the instructions of former president Jacob Zuma - scuppered a business deal between SAA and Emirates which could have provided the national airline with annual profits of R1.4bn.
Myeni’s board was also accused of having made overpayments to several companies which conducted business with SAA.
The Ernest and Young report presented in court showed that most of those companies were not properly procured to provide services to SAA.