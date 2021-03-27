Outpouring of condolences for Public Protector Advocate Mkhwebane after mom passes away

By Ntombi Nkosi Johannesburg - Messages of condolences are pouring for Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her family after her mother passed away. Martha Geli Mkhwebane passed away on Saturday. This was confirmed by Mkhwebane’s spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe to Independent Media a short while ago. “Mkhwebane’s mother passed away on the morning of 27 March 2021,”said Segalwe.

A message from Mkhwebane was also shared on Twitter.

It read: “Thank you for your love and support.You remained resolute on prayer during all challenges and attacks I faced. Thank you for leaving me with the gift of prayer and we shall overcome. I love you, Busisiwe”.

Messages and tributes were shared in various social media platforms.

One user by the name of African soil was the first to post about the passing.

“Prayers for Advocate Mkhwebane and her family. Her mother passed away at a time the ANC of Cyril Ramaphosa was torturing her daughter. She was crying everyday and abused by journalists. Rest in peace Gogo Mkhwebane,” wrote African Soil.

Another user, Nkosentsha Shezi wrote: “We stand with you revolutionary queen of Africa, may the Lord give you strength and courage in this trying moment”.

On Thursday, Mkhwebane made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates Court where the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) requested more time to deliberate atop the merit of her representations seeking the three counts of perjury she’s facing to be relinquished.

