Parliament - Embattled national carrier South African Airways (SAA) on Wednesday skipped a planned meeting with Parliament's watchdog Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).
SAA only informed Scopa on Wednesday morning that it would not be attending, resulting in an irate media statement from members of Parliament (MPs).
"The Standing Committee on Public Accounts has received correspondence today from South African Airways (SAA) indicating its non-availability for the meeting that was scheduled for this evening," Scopa said.
"This is in addition to the fact that SAA has not submitted the information that was requested by the committee two weeks ago. Scopa is currently considering a legal opinion that it has received from the Parliamentary Legal Services on this matter."
Scopa had asked SAA to submit legal opinions regarding their obligation to post annual results -- and their failure to two so for two years running -- and their obligation not to trade recklessly.