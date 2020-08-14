Over 1000 people arrested for looting liquor outlets and vandalising schools during lockdown

Cape Town - Hundreds of people were arrested for the looting and destruction of liquor outlets and schools during the lockdown period in the country. Minister of Police Bheki Cele revealed on Friday that 2 962 schools were vandalised across the country and 1 249 liquor outlets were attacked. This coincided with the implementation of the hard lockdown. The attack on these premises happened at the time there was a sharp decline in other categories of crime including murders, attempted murders and house break-ins. But, Cele said out of all these attacks on liquor outlets and schools that were attacked, a total of 1 186 people were arrested.

When the schools were attacked, from the start of the lockdown, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga raised concern about the impact this would have on the communities.

She said the damage would set her department back by millions as they would need the money, which they never budgeted for, to use it to fix the damaged schools.

Motshekga had also raised concern that the schools that were attacked were in poor communities.

Cele said the increase in the school attacks and liquor outlets happened at the time when the country was experiencing a drop in other crimes.

He said the police were maintaining high visibility in several areas.

Political Bureau